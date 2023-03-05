More than 2,000 runners descended on to the city centre for the race with friends and family lining the streets to cheer on loved ones.

On a crisp and cold spring morning, the city centre was buzzing with activity and music in the build-up to the 9am race.

Friends and family came together to support good causes and to enjoy the experience of running a half marathon.

WATCH: Runners start the 10th annual Newport Half Marathon

Before the race runners were seen stretching and preparing for the long gruelling course ahead.

Some of those taking part were doing so in preparation for next month's London Marathon.

Jayne Staples, running for Caerphilly runners said: “We are taking part because we love running, I enjoy the races, and this is a good training exercise for the London marathon next month.

“We are just here to have fun and enjoy ourselves, this marathon will help me towards that marathon, and we are running it for fun.”

Jayne Staples (left) took part in the race for Caerphilly runners with Sam Thomas (right)

Others were raising money for good causes. The race is organised by St David’s Hospice Care and entry fees from the event will help support the charity in future.

Some runners also supported other causes. Among them, Gary and Curtis Olding, a father and son from St Mellons in Cardiff, who ran for the Alzheimer’s society, a charity close to their heart.

“My mother-in-law got Alzheimer’s and is in a bad place at the moment, so we thought we would run the race for her and raise some money,” said Gary.

“We have raised over £700 pounds for the Alzheimer’s charity, it’s my 15th race and it will be great to finish it.”

Gary Olding (left) ran the race with his son Curtis Olding to raise money for alzheimers charity.

Some runners dressed up for the occasion, with one woman wearing a traditional Welsh 18th century dress, while another man dressed as a superhero.

Despite the bitterly cold and dry weather, runners seemed in good spirits with smiles all around as they ran along the 13-mile route.

An hour after runners lined up at the starting line along Usk Way, the first winner crossed the finish line along the riverfront at the University of South Wales.

Just after 10am, Great Britain’s Adam Bowden, who previously competed in the 3000m Steeplechase for England at the Commonwealth games and Team GB in the European championships, crossed the line as the overall winner of the event.

The triathlon star and runner of Bridgend running club crossed the line in an impressive time of one hour and seven minuts and was delighted with finishing in first place.

Adam Bowden was the winner of the Newport half marathon.

He said: “I am really pleased, my hamstring held up really well it’s a twisty course.

“It was great to get the win, I feel great considering the course the twisting and turning I am certainly happy with that time as it was very technical.”

Following Adam with a similar time and finishing in second place was Matthew Edwards, a schoolteacher who was training for the London marathon.

Mr Edwards said: “There was a lot of us training for London, so it was like a tune up for that and it was a nice local race for a lot of us.

Matthew Edwards, a teacher came second in the half marathon

“It was good fun, I really enjoyed it the course was a twisty course this is my third marathon.

"I feel good I am a teacher so back to marking this afternoon.”

Shortly after the first five runners crossed the line, the first female runner, Sioned Howells of Swansea, crossed the finish in first place.

Runners starting coming across the line in droves after the one hour mark, with cheers from the crowd to help participants cross the finish line.

Despite receiving reports of injuries to sensitive part of a person’s chest, and someone throwing up in the river due to general exhaustion, the event has been enjoyable for all.

Biscuits, wagon wheels, bananas and bottled water were given to runners at the finish line to help to aid recovery after taking part in the long event.

Some of the free goodies that were given out to all finishes of the half marathon

It was the 10th anniversary of the event, which St David’s Hospice Care started in 2013, with 773 participants took part in the first event.

Since then, the number of participants registering to take part in the race has more than doubled, with the numbers increasing into thousands.

Christine Vorres, St David’s Hospice fundraising manager, was delighted with the turn out and could not believe how fast they have reached the 10-year anniversary.

Christine Vorres, fundraising manager was delighted with the turn out of the event

She said: “There is a huge list of people to thank, our amazing title sponsors Admiral - it is our tenth year with them, and they have been brilliant.

“The atmosphere has been amazing, it’s a wonderful event for the community. I am ecstatic and its lovely.”