Sophie Russon, Eve Smith, and Darcy Ross, all from the Newport are, visited the Muffler bar in Maesglas on Friday night.

From there, it is thought that they headed to Porthcawl with two men who are also thought to be missing.

Sister of Eve Smith, Lauren Doyle, said her sister was last seen "in the Cardiff area at around 2am on Saturday morning".

She said the matter had been reported to the police yesterday (Saturday, March 4), but that she had been told it was "low-risk" at this time and that more time would have to pass before that status was changed.

Ms Doyle said her sister did not have her bag or car keys with her and that all the girls' phones were unreachable.

A plea for information on the girls' whereabouts has been shared widely across social media.

In the post, family of the girls are said to be "worried sick and thinking the worst".

Two men, Rafel Jeanne and Shane Loughlin are also thought to be missing.

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.