POLICE are appealing for information as they look for three women and two men who have gone missing.
You can follow the latest live updates on this developing story here.
Eve Smith
Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, from Newport, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, from Cardiff, have been reported as missing.
Darcy Ross
Gwent Police have confirmed that the three women were last seen at about 2am on Saturday, March 4 in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff.
Sophie Russon
A spokesperson said: “They had travelled there from Porthcawl in a Volkswagen Tiguan, registration number VE64 YLB, with two men.
Rafel Jeanne
“Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2300071791.
Shane Loughlin
“All five are also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that they are safe and well.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel