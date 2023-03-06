You can follow the latest live updates on this developing story here.

Eve Smith

Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, from Newport, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, from Cardiff, have been reported as missing.

Darcy Ross

Gwent Police have confirmed that the three women were last seen at about 2am on Saturday, March 4 in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff.

Sophie Russon

A spokesperson said: “They had travelled there from Porthcawl in a Volkswagen Tiguan, registration number VE64 YLB, with two men.

Rafel Jeanne

“Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2300071791.

Shane Loughlin

“All five are also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that they are safe and well.”