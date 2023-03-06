Gwent Police has not confirmed the identities of the people who died, but said the other two people have been taken to hospital "with serious injuries".

A search for the missing group was launched on the weekend after they had reportedly attended a club in the Maesglas area of Newport and then disappeared.

Officers found the car the group was last seen in, while searching along the A48 in St Mellons, shortly after midnight today, Monday.

It's believed the car, a Volkswagen Tiguan, was involved in a crash and came off the A48.

Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and "enquiries are ongoing", a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or send a direct message on social media, quoting 2300071791.

The case has been referred to the police watchdog the IOPC "in line with normal procedures", Gwent Police added.