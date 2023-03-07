MIA MARCHANT, 18, of Little Hervells Court, Chepstow, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly, stealing a Galaxy Ripple and a bottle of wine worth £8.49 from Shop Locally, assaulting a police constable, assault by beating and obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of her duty.

She was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment order and must pay a £120 fine, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

KACI PAIGE TERESA EDWARDS, 22, of Brynheulog Street, Blaina, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Newport.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

JAMES TAYLOR, 38, of Pandy Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A469 on August 14, 2022.

He was fined £380 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £182 surcharge.

COURTNEY RYALL, 25, of Jubilee Road, Elliots Town, Caerphilly, was fined £120 after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on November 12, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

COREY LOVELL, aged 23, of Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and possession of cocaine last Christmas Eve.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

GARETH WHITEHEAD, 35, of Wentsland Road, Tranch, Pontypool, was fined £150 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road, Newport, on February 11.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

HARINDER SINGH, 46, of Clytha Park Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 21, 2022.

He was fined £192 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £77 surcharge.

CLAUDIA BARNES, 70, of Lodge Hill, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the B4596 Caerleon Road on August 20, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SAMANTHA JOANNE BEYNON, 37, of Bryn Siriol, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 40mph zone on the A468 Newport Road, Trethomas, on October 6, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

HELEN CONNORS, 39, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Newport.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DARREN LEE JONES, 39, of Cefn Adda Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Newport.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.