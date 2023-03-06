But family members and friends have been posting tributes to three of the five-strong group, whose car was found in the St Mellons area shortly after midnight today, Monday.

The group had reportedly last been seen in the early hours of Saturday, prompting worried family members and, later, the police to issue urgent appeals.

Earlier on Monday, Gwent Police confirmed the group's car had been found and three of the occupants had died.

Two others were taken to hospital with "serious" injuries.

Family and friends pay tribute

A relative of Eve Smith posted on Facebook that the 21-year-old was among those who died.

Her sister Lauren Doyle said: "I will not comment on anyone other than Eve Smith to confirm that she has been confirmed as deceased."

Ms Doyle added: "Thank you for your support and shares. I won’t be answering messages. Please allow us some time as a family to digest this terrible news."

Other Facebook posts suggest Darcy Ross, also 21, died in the suspected crash.

One, posted by Rea Williams, said: "Darcy Ross I’m going to miss you little gypsy girl.

"You were one of a kind, I’m going to miss trying to ‘life coach’ you as you would’ve said. You were a real ray of sunshine especially on my bad days."

And there are tributes, too, to Rafel Jeanne, who is was also reported missing as part of the group.

A post from Cathryn Haulwen McShane-Kouyate read: "Not the outcome anyone was hoping for".

She said "my heart goes out to you", naming several of Mr Jeanne's relatives. "Rest in Paradise Rafel Actie," she adds.

How you can help the police

It's believed the car the group was travelling in, a Volkswagen Tiguan, was involved in a crash and came off the A48.

Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and "enquiries are ongoing", a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or send a direct message on social media, quoting 2300071791.

The case has been referred to the police watchdog the IOPC "in line with normal procedures", Gwent Police added.