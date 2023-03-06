Five people were reported missing on the weekend by relatives, sparking a search operation as police officers tried to piece together the group's movements.

The group's Volkswagen Tiguan was discovered on the A48 near St Mellons shortly after midnight today, Monday, and three people were pronounced dead.

Two people were rushed to hospital with "serious injuries".

The crash scene in St Mellons

A large area of the A48 has been cordoned off at a roundabout in St Mellons.

Pictures from the scene show a heavy police presence, and there are also recovery vehicles and fire engines at the site.

People have also begun laying floral tributes to those who died.

Large green fencing and tarpaulin has been erected around the crash site, which is among trees.

Timeline of events before the fatal crash

According to police and family reports, these are the movements of the group which was reported missing over the weekend.

Friday

Newport women Sophie Russon (20), Eve Smith (21) and Darcy Ross (21) reportedly visited the Muffler bar in Maesglas on Friday night.

Saturday

Sister of Eve Smith, Lauren Doyle, said her sister was last seen "in the Cardiff area at around 2am on Saturday morning".

She said the matter had been reported to the police.

There are also reports the group may have been travelling to Porthcawl.

Family members begin appealing for help and information on social media.

Sunday

Police confirm the three women were last seen at about 2am on Saturday in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff.

They had "travelled there from Porthcawl in a Volkswagen Tiguan, registration number VE64 YLB, with two men" - who were also reported as missing.

The men are named as Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, from Cardiff.

Monday

Police find the group's VW Tiguan while searching along the A48 in St Mellons "shortly after midnight".

Officers pronounced three of the group dead.

Two are in hospital with "serious" injuries.

The force is yet to confirm which members of the group were found dead.

How you can help the police

It's believed the car, a Volkswagen Tiguan, was involved in a crash and came off the A48.

Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and "enquiries are ongoing", a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or send a direct message on social media, quoting 2300071791.

The case has been referred to the police watchdog the IOPC "in line with normal procedures", Gwent Police added.