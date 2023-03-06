Monumental Welsh Woman in partnership with the Statue for Lady Rhondda group revealed a maquette of the statue created by Jane Robbins at St Woolos Cathedral today, March 6.

The monument will be the fourth of five statues of named Welsh women being erected by the Monumental Welsh women group following a national campaign to honour Wales’ hidden heroines, broadcast by BBC Wales in 2019.

Jane Robbins, Sculptor of lady Rhondda is known for her figurative works, specialising in the human form.

She is passionate about the creation of lasting, inspirational sculptures and embracing traditional craftsmanship and unveiled her mini figure of the statue.

Cerith Mathias (Image: Cerith Mathias)

“To depict the dignity and strength of Margaret Haig Thomas, a classical figurative sculpture that depicts the likeness of the woman is vital," she said.

“I have combined that with a more abstract and contemporary plinth base which is set at a 45-degree angle, along with a life cast circle of hands of people who are alive today – making the statue of the here and now and not just a historical figure.

“The scale of the monument will be life and a quarter, which will make the statue stand at 7 feet – which is imposing but not too monumental to feel overbearing. I want her to be accessible and engaging to the people of Newport.

“I wanted to include a narrative about her survival from the sinking of the RMS Lusitania in 1915 as I think this contributed to her strength and courage and indeed shaped her whole life.

"Her stance in this sculpture is one of fearlessness and a leaning toward the future.”

Cerith Mathias (Image: Cerith Mathias)

Lady Rhondda was a Suffragette, a global businesswoman, a journalist and Editor and lifelong campaigner for women’s equality.

Her 40-year campaign for female peers resulted in women being able to sit in the House of Lords.

Sadly, she died before the law she fought for was changed, too late to take her own seat.

This is the first time that the public has seen the proposed design, which will continue to be refined and worked upon until it is cast in bronze.

Julie Nicholas from the Statue for Lady Rhondda Campaign said: “We are delighted to reveal the maquette by Jane Robbins for the Lady Rhonda statue.

“Jane's design represents the story of Lady Rhondda and her many achievements, as well as paying homage to the story of Newport, where the statue will be situated.

“Jane has cleverly incorporated a steel base into the monument, reflecting the local industry and Lady Rhondda’s role as one of the few female industrialists of the early twentieth century, who once sat on the board of the city’s steelworks.

Cerith Mathias (Image: Cerith Mathias)

“Lady Rhondda was a figurehead across multiple aspects of British life in the twentieth century, she led the way economically, politically, and culturally, in many ways that we still benefit from today.

"The details in Jane’s monument shows us Lady Rhondda’s campaigning history as she wears her suffragette sash, and carries a copy of Time & Tide, the interwar newspaper that she founded, close to her heart.

“The sphere surrounding the statue, reminds us that Lady Rhondda continues to be an important and inspirational woman of history.

"She is linked to and leading a ring of hands, that will be cast from the real handshapes of 21st century Welsh women and children."

The sculpture will be known as ‘The Figurehead’ and life casting of some of the hands to be included in the sculpture will take place tonight’s event.