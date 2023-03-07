Luke Williams, 32, from Newport, “panicked” when he saw officers in the Ringland area of the city and tried to get away from them.

He claimed he didn’t realise he was banned from driving for totting up offences when he got behind the wheel of a friend’s Volkswagen Golf.

Williams had been on his way to buy nappies for one of his four children when he was spotted by the police on Ringland Circle.

David Thomas, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant accelerated away from the police and reached a speed of 60mph in a 20mph zone in a residential area.

“He overtook another vehicle on a bend into oncoming traffic causing other road user to take evasive action.

“There was a high risk of a collision.”

Williams, of Walmer Road, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without due care and attention.

The offences took place on October 24, 2022.

The defendant has a previous conviction for driving while disqualified.

The court heard how Williams told a probation officer in his pre-sentence report he had recently started his own plumbing business.

He has taken on two apprentices and works on a building site for a large construction company in Bristol.

Lydia Williams representing him said: “He accepts full responsibility for his actions.

“The defendant panicked when he saw the police.

“He had been on his way to buy some nappies.”

His lawyer asked the court to take into account his client’s early guilty pleas.

District Judge Sophie Toms told Williams it was lucky he wasn’t facing a more serious charge of dangerous driving.

“You were driving in poor conditions and at high speed,” she said.

“You caused other members of the public to take avoiding actions against you.”

Williams was jailed for 18 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months and he was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.