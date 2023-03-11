But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Julie Tattersfield, 48, who is a former paediatric nurse.

When and why did you take up photography?

I took it up when one of my children became seriously unwell and we became housebound.

The garden became my sanctuary. Listening to the birds, nature all around me, the flowers blooming. Reminded me life carries on and a few minutes of reflecting time gives me the energy to get back with life.

Why do you love taking pictures?

The world around us is so fast. But nature remains at the same pace. Seeing a moment captured by camera that can be shared with others from a different perspective, feels like a moment of happiness to me.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

Water. Anywhere with water. Newport Pembrokeshire for beautiful scenic sunsets.

The canal by Llanfoist for ever changing scenery. The River Usk at Castle Meadow for the nature and flow of the river. I find the sound of water peaceful; mix that with wildlife and sunsets and it's the best form of relaxation.

What equipment do you use?

I use my iPhone 14 pro but also a Nikon d3400. A lot of money can be spent on cameras and yes they can produce amazing detailed photos, but you be still have to have the eye of capturing the moment around you and how that moment can be framed with the scenery.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

Wow that's a hard question! I have many! But one of a cow in the field, who has the privilege of overlooking Newport sands beach, makes me smile because as my husband leaned towards the cow, the cow decided to lick his face. Wow did I laugh!

Why did you join the SWACC and what do you get out of being a member of the group?

I enjoy being able to share with other people the moment I took. I know some people aren't able to get out so much, so that can help them, but also anyone who can get out, didn't see the moment I was lucky enough to see. So to share that means a lot to me.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Don't worry, enjoy it! If you get happiness from your photo and it allows you to share your joy with other people, that's all that's needed!

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

To be honest, I think the Welsh coastline offers So much that there's not really a need to go too far for amazing photos. Having the time to travel around Wales would be fabulous.