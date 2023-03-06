British Transport Police are investigating following reports of a man exposing himself at Chepstow Railway Station at around 12.05pm on Wednesday, March 1.

Two teenage girls reported seeing a man masturbating on the pedestrian footbridge overlooking the platforms, and reported this to a train guard.

When the man tried to board the train – heading to Cardiff – he was questioned by the guard and refused travel.

That evening, a 25-year-old man was arrested for Outraging Public Decency and was later released on conditional police bail pending further investigation.

British Transport Police are appealing to anyone who was at Chepstow station at the time who may have witnessed the incident, or may have any information which could help the investigation, to get in touch by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 – quoting reference 219 of 01/02/23.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.