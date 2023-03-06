Lee, whose career spanned both Rugby Union and Rugby League, has been successful ‘converting’ his skills as business development manager for TPS360, a commercial flooring company.

TPS360 has clients all over Wales and beyond for its specialist expertise in resin and polished concrete floors. The newly-refurbished Newport Market is among its recently completed South Wales projects.

With Lee ‘on side’ as business development manager, it now expects to tackle even more prestigious projects for high profile clients all over the country.

Lee kicked off his career with Bridgend Athletic RFC and Tondu RFC as a full-back or wing, and after being spotted playing rugby league for Bridgend Blue Bulls, was signed for the Llanelli Scarlets.

His international career began shortly after when he was called up for the international squad, and he made his debut against the All Blacks at the Millennium Stadium, going on to win 46 Welsh caps. During his illustrious career Lee also represented the Ospreys, Clermont Auvergne and Newport Gwent Dragons.

TPS360 managing director Darren Watkins said: “We are delighted to have Lee joining the team. He is a seasoned professional, who not only reached the peak of international rugby, having been capped by the British Lions, but also - as we have already seen - in developing business revenue opportunities for us.

"He’s an expert in initiating and developing strategic partnerships and ensuring projects have the required support throughout their duration.”