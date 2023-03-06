The firm, known for savoury products such as the steak bake and various sweet treats, is to open an outlet at a roadside business park.

It has applied for planning permission for illuminated shop signs as well as a shopfront and equipment such as extractor vents and an air conditioning unit.

The new outlet will be housed in a currently vacant unit at the Usk Vale Park estate adjacent to the A4042 Usk Road at Cwmoody, Pontypool which is on the opposite side of the road, and roundabout, to Mamhilad Park.

According to an application form submitted by Greggs, to Torfaen County Borough Council, the shop will employ two full-time staff and five part-timers.

No details on when the shop will open are provided in the application which is currently being considered by the council’s planning department.