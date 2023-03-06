BAKERY chain Greggs is to open a new branch in Gwent.
The firm, known for savoury products such as the steak bake and various sweet treats, is to open an outlet at a roadside business park.
It has applied for planning permission for illuminated shop signs as well as a shopfront and equipment such as extractor vents and an air conditioning unit.
The new outlet will be housed in a currently vacant unit at the Usk Vale Park estate adjacent to the A4042 Usk Road at Cwmoody, Pontypool which is on the opposite side of the road, and roundabout, to Mamhilad Park.
According to an application form submitted by Greggs, to Torfaen County Borough Council, the shop will employ two full-time staff and five part-timers.
No details on when the shop will open are provided in the application which is currently being considered by the council’s planning department.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here