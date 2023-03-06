Being online is now such a part of everyday life that, for many, the thought of being unable to use the internet seems completely foreign.

But unfortunately, for a significant proportion of our population, this is the reality. Across Wales, two fifths (41 per cent) of people have digital skills that are low or very low, according to the latest Lloyds Bank Consumer Digital Index – more than anywhere else in the UK.

The concern here is twofold: not only are many people here in Wales likely to be unprepared to protect themselves against the very real threat of scammers, they’re also missing out on the opportunities that come from being online.

Being unable to make use of vital online services like booking medical appointments or contacting utilities providers can have a huge impact.

The good news is that Wales has seen the largest increase in internet take up in the UK over the last year: in 2021, more than one in ten (12 per cent) said they hadn’t used the internet during the past three months – this fell to just one per cent in 2022.

The risk, however, is that as more people move online, there are more opportunities for fraudsters to carry out their increasingly sophisticated scams.

It isn’t just those who are less experienced that are targeted, either. Scammers aren’t picky – they cast their nets wide, using believable scenarios and email addresses that could trick even the savviest of users.

Criminals are capitalising on the cost-of-living crisis by impersonating friends or family members and saying they need help paying bills.

The financial losses for those who offer to help can range from small to huge sums of money, not to mention the emotional impact of falling victim to a scam.

So what can we do to help? Well, vigilance is crucial. It’s also more important than ever for people to have access to help and the latest guidance and support to protect themselves.

That’s why I believe education is so important. It’s a collective responsibility for businesses, policy makers and communities to come together to build digital skills and consumer confidence, while developing tools that can inform and protect internet users.

More than £100m has been invested in tackling fraud by Lloyds Banking Group in the past three years, and state-of-the-art detection systems stop the majority of attempted scams before they occur.

We’ve also been working with the Welsh Government’s Digital Inclusion and Skills Programme Board on this very issue, providing insight and financial expertise, while collaborating on programmes and initiatives in Wales.

Across Wales there are lots of resources available for people, including a range of courses in English and Welsh provided by Digital Communities Wales.

There’s also the Lloyds Bank Academy, which offers free access to a huge variety of lessons and webinars in digital, life and work skills, complete with guides on how to socialise safely online. For anyone who isn’t comfortable taking the step online, the Lloyds Bank Digital Helpline provides over the phone support instead.

The future is, undoubtedly, digital, so let’s make sure we get there safely and make the most of what the internet has to offer.

To boost your skills and online confidence visit www.lloydsbankacademy.co.uk or call the Lloyds Bank Digital Helpline on 0345 222 0333.