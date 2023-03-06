TRIBUTES have been paid to three people who died in a suspected crash on the A48 between Newport and Cardiff.
A group of three women and two men were reportedly last seen in the early hours of Saturday, with Gwent Police issuing a missing persons appeal for the five-strong group over the weekend.
On Monday, Gwent Police confirmed three of the group had died, while the other two people had been taken to hospital “with serious injuries”.
Police are yet to confirm the identities of the three people who died, but families and friends have shared tributes online to two of the women, and one of the men.
A relative of Eve Smith posted on Facebook that the 21-year-old was among those who died.
Other Facebook posts suggest Darcy Ross, also 21, died in the suspected crash, while there are tributes to Rafel Jeanne too.
A book of condolence has been set up for tributes to the three people who have died.
One commentor, Amy, described Eve Smith as “an amazing friend”, adding that she was “absolutely heartbroken”.
Leave your tribute hereCan’t imagine what your families are going through forever young such a tragic waste RIP 💔x
Leave your tribute hereMy thoughts are with all the families and friends. Thinking of you all at this very sad and tragic time. All my love Heather
Leave your tribute hereAbsolutely devastated to hear the tragic death of eve Smith, my heart goes out to her mum Emma, tony, an her sister Lauren an brother zain , my you rest easy with you big sister xana to look after you now xx 💔
Leave your tribute hereThinking of you all. Gone far too soon. Deepest sympathy to all the families of these beautiful young lives. Rest in peace x
Leave your tribute here3 life’s taken to soon because of balloons and reckless driving we need to stop this I hope the families are okay and getting through this hard time is absolutely devastating
Leave your tribute hereMy heart goes out to all involved, may you all rest in peace 💔💔💔
Leave your tribute hereso sorry for everyone’s loss thinking of the families🙏💔
Leave your tribute hereSuch a devastating tragedy, 3 beautiful young souls, may you all rest in paradise, my thought are with your loved ones. Fly high 🕊
Leave your tribute hereAbsolutely devasting for all the families involved my sincere condolences and praying the ones in hospital make it 🙇💔
Leave your tribute hereRip allxxxSo sad.Love to family and friends 💔
Leave your tribute heremy heart is with your family rest in peace
Leave your tribute hereEve, you were always such an amazing friend. I really can’t believe you are gone, I am absolutely heartbroken. You’re reunited with your big sister now and looking after each other. Such a beautiful person inside and out, hope you’re partying up there! Love you always, Rest In Peace! FOREVER YOUNG, FOREVER 21✨❤️ Amy xxxxx
Leave your tribute hereSo sad my hart goes out 2 u all rip
Leave your tribute hereRIP 3 beautiful angels taken way to soon 💔💔💔
Leave your tribute hereRest In Peace Beautiful Girls & Rafel…. FOREVER YOUNG….FOREVER 21!!! XXX
Leave your tribute hereKnown Darcy and Eve from high school. Terrible needs to hear, also for Rafel. I’m so sorry this happened to you all. It’s so unfair. Forever young girls and Rafel. Sleep tight.
Leave your tribute hereR.i.p to 3 young adults,such a tragic end ,my thoughts are with your families and friends ❤️
