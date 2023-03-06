A group of three women and two men were reportedly last seen in the early hours of Saturday, with Gwent Police issuing a missing persons appeal for the five-strong group over the weekend.

On Monday, Gwent Police confirmed three of the group had died, while the other two people had been taken to hospital “with serious injuries”.

Police are yet to confirm the identities of the three people who died, but families and friends have shared tributes online to two of the women, and one of the men.

(L-R) Darcy Ross, Eve Smith, and Rafel Jeanne. (Image: via Facebook)

A relative of Eve Smith posted on Facebook that the 21-year-old was among those who died.

Other Facebook posts suggest Darcy Ross, also 21, died in the suspected crash, while there are tributes to Rafel Jeanne too.

A book of condolence has been set up for tributes to the three people who have died.

One commentor, Amy, described Eve Smith as “an amazing friend”, adding that she was “absolutely heartbroken”.

Community answers Pay your tribute following the death of Eve Smith, Darcy Ross and Rafel Jeanne. "Leave your tribute to the trio, whose car was found in the St Mellons area shortly after midnight on Monday." We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.