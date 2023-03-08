Father-of-two Ashley Bowra, 27, from Blackwood was in a Dacia Logan car when he was pulled over in the town by police.

David Thomas, prosecuting, said he was stopped on Apollo Way last year.

“Officers could smell cannabis within the vehicle,” he told Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Bowra, of Monmouth Walk, Markham, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving.

The offences were committed on October 22, 2022.

Laila Thomas, mitigating, said her client had just started an apprenticeship which was under threat because of his conviction.

She asked the court to give the defendant full credit for his early guilty pleas.

District Judge Sophie Toms told Bowra: “An aggravating factor in this case is that you had taken not one, but two drugs.

“You had also taken a significant amount of them.”

She banned him from driving for 18 months and fined him £260.

Bowra was also ordered to pay a £104 surcharge and £85 costs.