South Wales Police and Gwent Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after the crash, which involved five people who had been reported missing.

Three of those people were found dead at the scene, nearly 48 hours after they had last been seen.

Both forces have said these referrals are in line with normal policing practices.

IOPC will 'ensure independent oversight' of case

Gwent Police said it had referred the case to the IOPC "due to death or serious injury during or following police contact".

The force said it could not comment on the case while the IOPC assessed the matter.

In a statement on Monday evening, the South Wales force announced it had also referred itself to the police watchdog in relation to the case.

"The five individuals were the subject of enquiries by Gwent Police following a missing person report made during the evening of Saturday, March 4," the force said in a statement.

"A subsequent missing person report in respect of one of the individuals was made to South Wales Police on Sunday, March 5.

"Referrals have been made by Gwent Police and South Wales Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies of South Wales Police added: "To ensure independent oversight, South Wales Police has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is usual in these circumstances."

An IOPC spokesperson has now announced the watchdog is treating the matter urgently.

"In relation to the Cardiff car crash where three people were killed, we are urgently carrying out an assessment of referrals received yesterday from Gwent Police and South Wales Police to determine what action may be required from us," they said.

How you can help the police

On Monday, police confirmed Newport women Darcy Ross and Eve Smith - both 21 - and Cardiff man Rafel Jeanne, 24, had been found dead at the crash scene.

Two other people, understood to be 20-year-old Sophie Russon, who is from Newport, and 32-year-old Cardiff man Shane Loughlin, are in hospital in a critical condition.

It's believed the car the group was travelling in, a Volkswagen Tiguan, was involved in a crash and came off the A48 at a roundabout in St Mellons.

Police are still trying to piece together the events of the crash and what time the incident happened.

Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and "enquiries are ongoing", a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or send a direct message on social media, quoting 2300071791.