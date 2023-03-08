BROOKE ROBINSON, 22, of Windsor Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road on August 16, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ELIZABETH EVANS, 29, of Plantation Row, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road on October 11, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

JESSICA GORDON, 31, of East Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on October 9, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

OWAIN HEATH, 26, of St Davids Close, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £382 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on October 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SHARON FLYNN, 53, of Watch House Parade, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to depositing household waste without the authority of a current environmental permit on or about May 9, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £400 in costs and a surcharge.

NADEEM HUSSAIN, 33, of Livingstone Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a seat belt on Christchurch Road on September 6, 2022.

PAUL MARK JONES, 40, of St Cadocs Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £382 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Cwmbran, on October 7, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

STEPHEN JOHN PREECE, 51, of Aneurin Crescent, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

FAITH ALICE WARD, 28 of Lea Close, Undy, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £167 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, Newport, on September 9, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

FREDERICK AKINYOMBO, 61, of New Houses, Crumlin, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.