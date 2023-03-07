Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the most vulnerable groups in Wales will be eligible for the spring Covid-19 booster vaccine from April 1.

This will be offered to adults aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people aged five and over who are immunosuppressed.

The booster is the first of two which will be made available to these groups in 2023, with the JCVI also recommending an additional booster in the autumn.

Last month, the Welsh Government confirmed that the initial first and second vaccine doses would no longer be offered after June 30, while the first universal booster – or third dose – will stop being offered at the end of this month (March 31).

Sir Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales, said: “Coronavirus is still circulating in our communities, so we are offering the most vulnerable another booster vaccination this spring.

“People who are eligible for vaccination will begin to receive their invitations in the coming weeks.

“For anyone who hasn’t yet received your primary course or original booster – it’s not too late. Please make an appointment to get your booster by the end of this month or your primary course by June 30.

“Vaccination continues to be the best way to protect yourself and the people around you to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and I would urge everyone to get their vaccinations.”