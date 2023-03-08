Toby Garrett lives in Sedbury, just outside Chepstow.

Back in 2021, he hit Argus headlines for making an unloved underpass beneath the M48 a more colourful welcome to Wales.

Mr Garrett is well known in the area for his colourful creations, but the display in the front garden of his home has drawn the ire of the Forest of Dean Council.

Sculptures in Mr Garrett's front garden include a domed greenhouse as well as sculptures on his fence, which the council has told him to remove due to planning breaches.

In a letter from the council, which he has shared with the Argus, Mr Garrett has been told "all the structures require planning permission".

However, hundreds of locals who are sympathetic to Mr Garrett's situation have now signed a petition calling for his sculptures to be saved.

The petition states that "all local residents love" the sculptures.

"The council has now decided he has to take it all down," it states.

"Which has upset a lot of people as this man has spent all his time and effort to brighten the village up."

The petition has been signed - at time of writing - by some 370 people.

See more at - change.org/p/save-tobys-sculptures

Mr Garrett has also shared his latest correspondence with the council planning department with the Argus.

In it, Trevor Short, planning enforcement officer, has reiterated points in his previous letter.

He writes: “Don’t forget to remove the dome.

“I have discussed with my supervisor and he agrees with my decision that we would not encourage an application as it highly unlikely to be supported and is a waste of your money applying.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Forest of Dean Council said: “Forest of Dean District Council is aware of the matter regarding a planning dispute at Buttington Road, Sedbury and the case is currently under investigation.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we will not be making any further comment at this time.”