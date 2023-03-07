FRIENDS of the three young people who died in a crash at the A48 between Newport and Cardiff at the weekend have praised public efforts to track them down - but have criticised the police.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, from Newport, and Rafel Jeanne, from Cardiff, were found dead in a car in St Mellons early on Monday morning, almost 48 hours after they went missing.

Sophie Russon, 20, from Newport, and Shane Loughlin, 32 from Cardiff, were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Facebook (Image: Facebook)

The five were found 48 hours after being reported missing by friends and family. Picture: Facebook

Reports the group were missing were first made on social media on Saturday, leading to people from Newport and Cardiff taking it upon themselves to search the area.

Newsquest (Image: Google Maps)

The route between Duffryn and Cardiff where Ms Poyner searched for missing five. Picture: Google

Hayley Poyner, from Newport, and her oldest son drove along the Llanederyn estate, Rumney, St Mellons, Duffryn, and on the back road on the way to Cardiff Docks in an attempt to search for the five.

She said she started at around 7pm on Saturday, searching the Duffryn area, and was out until around 11.50pm.

“It was very quiet," she said. "All we saw were people like us conducting the search. We then went on to the Llanederyn estate and scanned every street, and were there the majority of the night.

“It was like a ghost town everywhere. A helicopter was in the sky in the area at 10pm.

“There were three cars along with ours doing the search, and the helicopter must have been in the air for about 20 minutes around Marshfield, and then it disappeared.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Floral tributes continue to be left at the scene at the A48.

The mum-of-four claims she saw no police cars out searching in Cardiff, just groups of people with lamps searching the area.

Ms Poyner drove past the crash site at the A48 roundabout three times, oblivious to the fact that the car was in that area.

Google (Image: Newsquest)

A parent of one of the girls and Hayley drove past the crash site three times without realising the car was there. Picture: Google

Meanwhile in Cardiff, hundreds of people were out searching in cars and on foot with lamps for the five missing people.

Luke Thole, a friend of Rafel Jeanne, was out on Saturday evening for hours in his search.

He said: “People were sharing posts about these missing people but not taking it seriously. The police were not doing much either.

“I know Rafel really well and I knew he wasn't around, so I made a status for everybody to share to tag the Cardiff and Newport police to get helicopters out to search.

“After posting the status, half of Cardiff were out in cars with lamps searching everywhere, I was out for hours searching too.

“I even drove past the crash site and looked around the area, but somehow didn’t see the car.”