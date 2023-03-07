These are just some of the heart-breaking tributes at the scene of a crash which left three people dead and two others in critical condition in hospital.

On Saturday, March 4, Gwent Police launched an appeal for Sophie Russon, 20, Shane Loughlin, 32, Darcy Ross, 21, Eve Smith, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, after the group had not been heard from following a night out in Newport and the Cardiff area.

At 12.15am police found a Volkswagon Tiguan off the A48 at St Mellons. Three of the party were pronounced dead a the scene and a two others - Ms Russon and Mr Loughlin are in critical condition in hospital.

Yesterday, March 6, police had cordoned off the scene to secure the area and remove the vehicle – tributes were already being laid when the Argus got there just before midday.

Today, March 7, an outpouring of grief has been left.

A massvie number of flowers, cards, teddies, candles and balloons are at the scene, with the community making a shrine in honour of the victims.

Tributes included a heartbreaking letter written to Rafel, which went: “Rafel, I normally have so many words and right now I have none. This all feels like it is not real. I wish things could have been different.

“Reading our texts and listening to your voice notes is breaking me. I am sorry and wish things could be different. Always have love for you until we meet again.”

There was also a huge poster of the victims placed at the scene with the words "forever young" emblazoned across it.

The community has shown an outpouring of grief

Hundreds of flowers were left at the scene

Three victims are dead, and two in cirtical condition in hospital

Tributes to the victims of the horror crash near Cardiff

"My darling girl Eve, I will never accept the fact you are gone although you will forever hold a place in my heart. I love you forever and always."

"Niece Darcy you had your whole life ahead, taken so tragically. RIP lovely girl."

"Raf, rest in peace, dance in the skys. You have left us all heartbroken. I miss you so much already."

"Rest in paradise all you angels."

"Rest in peace three beautiful angels. God called you to his party in the sky."

"Rest in peace beautiful girls. You will be missed massively. Taken too soon."

"RIP forever young."

"I know you will be dancing up there."

Heartbreaking meassages were left

The crash happened on the A48 near St Mellons over the weekend, police believe

Watch as we were live at the scene of the crash in St Mellons, with hundreds of tributes left.

A Volkswagon Tiguan went into the trees off the roundabout

A vigil is planned for 6pm this evening at the scene of the crash.

South Wales Police say they continue to investigate as they try to determine when the crash took place.

A spokesperson said: “South Wales Police is continuing to investigate a fatal road traffic collision on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

“Emergency services discovered a Volkswagen Tiguan vehicle at 12.15am on Monday March 6, after the police helicopter, police and fire officers were deployed to the scene.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident, including when the collision took place.”