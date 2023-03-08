Bulwark Community Centre in Chepstow received a visit from first minister Mark Drakeford in April last year, as they revealed improvement plans for the site.

Planned refurbishment works to the community centre would improve accessibility to the site by:

restructuring the toilet block to make it easier for those in wheelchairs and mobility scooters to enter;

building a consultation room for holistic therapy and respite;

installing acoustic baffles throughout to reduce echoes.

The main entrance of the community centre will also be rebuilt, with the new design described as "more welcoming and open" by project manager Justin Horton.

There will also be improvements made to the car park.

"This is such an important facility to the local community," Mr Horton said.

"It was built in 1994 and is in need of refurbishment to make it more accessible.

"It’s well-used and well loved, but the toilets for example weren’t suited to those with accessibility issues."

He said that, during the consultation period, "we took surveys in the community and reached out to schools".

"All the information gathered was extremely useful," he said.

"We’ve had some suggestions for activities we could provide at the centre – on top of what is already offered here. Several groups already use the space.

"One idea was to use the garden to grow food and start a cookery class.

"Playscheme during the school holidays was another idea."

Chepstow Town Council have been "incredibly supportive on the funding side of things", Mr Horton stressed, also noting that volunteers would soon be sought to run any activities which may be offered at the centre once the work has been completed.

Work is due to be complete later this year.