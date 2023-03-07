The Met Office is warning that temperatures will plunge as they extend their yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

Snow is forecasted in Newport between 2am and 7am in the early hours of tomorrow and between 5pm and 11pm tomorrow evening.

The updated yellow weather warning (Image: Met Office)

The yellow weather warning, which covers the whole of Gwent and most parts of Wales, comes into force from midnight tonight until 9am Thursday, March 9.

The warning was extended due to the impacts of snow and ice increasing, and now covers Thursday, including "include residual ice impacts that may persist into the morning travel period".

The forecaster said people should expect "possible delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, some rural communities could become temporarily cut off and power cuts may occur".

Those travelling are warned that bus and train services may be cancelled or delayed.

Daytime temperatures tomorrow will peak at a frosty three degrees, however the temperature will feel like minus three.