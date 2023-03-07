Eve Smith, 21, was one of three people found dead at a crash scene in St Mellons.

Along with two others - who have "serious" injuries - the trio had been reported missing at the weekend after reportedly attending a club in Maesglas.

In a statement, released by their solicitor, the family of Eve Smith described this as an "extraordinarily difficult time".

Eve Smith (Image: Supplied)

It said: "We request that our privacy is respected, and we are allowed to grieve in peace.

"Please note we are not going to speak to the media for the foreseeable future. Please do not try to contact our family and friends either in person or via social media.

"We want to allow Gwent Police and South Wales Police the time and space to investigate the matter in a thorough and professional way and to enable the Independent Office for Police Conduct thereafter to come to their own conclusions."

Ms Smith is the sister of Xana Doyle, who died in Newport eight years ago when she was the passenger in a car being driven by Sakhawat Ali, who had been drunk and high on drugs when he crashed the vehicle.

Mourners have announced the details of a vigil event which they are planning to hold later today.

A vigil is planned for 6pm this evening at the scene of the crash, off the A48 roundabout near St Mellons in Cardiff.

At the vigil there will be a pink and blue balloon release, a firework display, and lighting of candles.

There will also be a two-minute silence at 6.28pm until 6.30pm to reflect and remember the three who lost their lives in the crash.