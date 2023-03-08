A MAN has been charged with a number of offences allegedly committed against a woman.
Kaine Peterson, 23, from Newport is accused of intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threatening a person with a knife and assault by beating.
The defendant, of Jenkins Street, was remanded in custody after he appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Peterson is due to appear before the crown court on April 3.
