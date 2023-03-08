Work at St Albans R.C. High School has taken place over the past 18 months and has included a structural redevelopment of the old library and adjoining classrooms, creating a more vibrant space for pupils to enjoy.

The new library space was formally opened by Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds - himself a former pupil and governor at St Alban’s.

Pupils will be able to use the new facilities before and after school, as well as during the school day.

It will also be used by pupils outside of lessons as a quiet area for independent study.

The £1,287,246 of funding was acquired through Welsh Government’s Voluntary Aided Schools Urgent Capital Repairs Grant.

The grant also enabled other areas of restorative work to be completed around the school, including roof and window repairs, rendering and decoration to the front of the listed house, replacement lighting and fire safety works.

Stephen Lord, headteacher at St Alban’s, said: “Pupils and staff at the school have been waiting patiently since June 2022, so we’re delighted to have finally opened our new library.

“The prospect of utilising the library to enhance the learning for all pupils, is a significant moment in our school’s history.

“We are very grateful to Welsh Government for the capital grant which provided the much-needed funding for this and other projects in the school. We will strive to continue to deliver a high-quality provision both academically and pastorally.”