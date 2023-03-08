Noir Hair and Beauty, in the Parade, closed in July last year, but Torfaen Borough Council planners have granted a certificate, without conditions, confirming permission is in place for a new nail salon.

Applicant Duong Duc Trung had applied for the certificate and stated the unit had been used as a hair and beauty salon since 2019 but was first used as a nail salon, in 2014, and said the use should be allowed to continue.

Information from the estate agents, that it had been let as a hair and beauty salon, was also included in the application.

A report by the council planning department stated it was satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that the most recent use of the first floor unit was similar to that being proposed and recommended approval unconditionally.