A FORMER hair and beauty parlour in Cwmbran Shopping Centre is to be used as a nail salon.
Noir Hair and Beauty, in the Parade, closed in July last year, but Torfaen Borough Council planners have granted a certificate, without conditions, confirming permission is in place for a new nail salon.
Applicant Duong Duc Trung had applied for the certificate and stated the unit had been used as a hair and beauty salon since 2019 but was first used as a nail salon, in 2014, and said the use should be allowed to continue.
Information from the estate agents, that it had been let as a hair and beauty salon, was also included in the application.
A report by the council planning department stated it was satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that the most recent use of the first floor unit was similar to that being proposed and recommended approval unconditionally.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here