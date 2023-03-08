Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee will be looking at proposals to turn two detached houses called “Madison House” and “Mon Calpe” which are located off Picton Road, Dukestown, Tredegar, into residential care homes that can look after up to four youngsters.

Both properties would have five bedrooms upstairs, with living room, kitchen, dining room and toilet facilities on the ground floor.

They have wraparound gardens and driveways to the front of the site, with three parking spaces allocated at Mon Calpe and four at Madison House.

The application has been lodged by Ceri Bird from the council’s Integrated Children’s Centre in Blaina.

The report mentions that 20 letters have been received from neighbours that said that the area is unsuitable for children to be housed there, the value of neighbouring properties would be impacted as well as fears of anti-social behaviour and a rise in crime.

Tredegar town council have said they have “no objections” to the proposal and said: “This is a good development, particularly if preventing children being sent out of county.”

Planning officer Sophie Godfrey said: “The proposed residential care homes would accommodate a maximum of four children each who would be cared for by non-resident staff working a shift pattern.

“Staffing levels would vary with a maximum of three staff at each property at any one time, with some overnight.

“The applicant has confirmed there will never be a set age range of the children at the care homes, it will depend on the needs of the individual child and suitability of the placement.”

Ms Godfrey explained that the “intention” is to create an environment that allows children and staff to live together as a single family.

“It is envisaged the children will attend local schools and healthcare facilities,” said Ms Godfrey.

Ms Godfrey said: “It is noted that objections have been raised in regards to potential anti-social behaviour and fears over safety and security at the site.

“However, these concerns appear to be based on the assumptions that the children will not be properly managed.

“It is difficult for the planning process to give any significant weight to the potential behaviour of individuals.

“The proposed care homes could generate anti-social behaviour as could the use of any residential property.

“If anti-social behaviour were to occur, this would be a matter for the staff/management of the care homes and any other bodies responsible for dealing with behaviour of this nature, such as the police.”

Ms Godfrey said that the proposed care home will also be registered, inspected and regulated by the Care Inspectorate Wales.

Ms Godfrey said: “The proposed change of use of the residential dwellings to care homes is considered to be compatible with the neighbouring residential uses and is acceptable in land use terms.

“The proposal would not result in any unacceptable impacts in terms of visual and residential amenity, parking and highway matters.”

She believed the application complies with policy and advises councillors to grant it planning permission.