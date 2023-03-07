Police are appealing for information following the incident, in which a 29-year-old woman was attacked.

The victim described the offender as white, in his 40s or 50s, wearing a blue thermal style shell jacket and a black baseball cap, the police are trying to trace the man involved.

The assault took place at around 11.50am on Sunday, March 5.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "If you can help, please call us on 101, quoting 2300072502, or you can DM us.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."