Emergency services discovered a Volkswagen Tiguan vehicle at 12.15am on Monday, March 6 after the police helicopter, police and fire officers were deployed to the scene.

The families of Rafel Jeanne, Darcy Ross and Eve Smith, who died in the collision, continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Two further people remain in critical condition at the University Hospital of Wales.

Following initial police investigations into the collision, South Wales Police have now confirmed that:

The last confirmed sighting of the five people was at 2am on Saturday, March 4 in Pentwyn;

The crash occurred during the early hours of Saturday, March 4, the exact time to be confirmed by the investigation, including CCTV and ANPR enquiries;

The first missing person report was made to Gwent Police at 7.34pm on Saturday, March 4;

Further missing person reports were made to Gwent Police at 7.43pm and 9.32pm on Saturday, March 4;

A further missing person report was made to South Wales Police at 5.37pm on Sunday, March 5;

At 11.50pm on Sunday, March 5 the police helicopter was requested to search an area of Cardiff which resulted in a vehicle being located in a wooded area off the A48;

Gwent Police officers, who were in the area conducting enquiries during Sunday evening, discovered a Volkswagen Tiguan vehicle at 12.15am on Monday, March 6;

At this stage we believe only one vehicle to be involved.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hoborough of Gwent Police said: “This is an extremely sad situation, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of each of the young people involved.

"We will continue to support the investigation and would ask members of the public to refrain from speculation during this period.”

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident.

"Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together what has happened. Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them.”

Gwent Police and South Wales Police have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is usual in these circumstances.