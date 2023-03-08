At a special Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council meeting on Monday, March 6, councillors looked at proposals to increase fees and charges to council services.

Part of the discussion centred on proposals by the Aneurin Leisure Trust (ALT) to increase its core fees and charges in line with inflation.

Cllr Julie Holt said: “I’m assuming these are means tested and are based on the ability to pay, as I think people who have three children going to swimming clubs will be worried that overall it’s going to be a lot of money for families.”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “I would have like to have seen these increases from the trust prior to our meeting last week (February 23) so that we could have analysed them in greater detail.”

“I understand they are a separate entity but they need to be mindful of the area they operate in, it is the only leisure opportunity that certain families and children have.”

Council leader Cllr Steve Thomas, reminded councillors that the budget setting process had been the “most challenging for decades.”

He believed the trust had done “a good job” in building up their financial resilience.

Cllr Thomas said that when he last spoke to trust representatives, he had been told that they are “challenged” by the current financial climate.

Cllr Thomas said: “That’s why both groups decided not to alter the management fee and cause them further stress.”

“They (ALT) are saying that as a percentage some of these (increases) appear high, but they have been exaggerated due to the CPI (consumer price inflation) being so large this year.”

On the point of not seeing the ALT proposals until late in the budget setting process, Cllr Thomas said he would “seek” to receive the information earlier next year.

“We’ll be better prepared, this year was a massive challenge as the difficulties have come so quickly,” said Cllr Thomas, The council’s chief resources officer, Rhian Hayden said: “Even with the proposed fee increases the trust are predicting a deficit next year.

“If we don’t agree these increases it will exacerbate their problems.”

Cllr Malcolm Cross believed more advertising and “free taster” sessions would help the trust increase their footfall and generate income.

“Make people aware of these facilities and more will use them and that eases the burden,” said Cllr Cross.

The trust is a not-for-profit organisation established in 2014 which delivers leisure, learning and cultural services across Blaenau Gwent and it receives an annual management fee of £2.8 million from the council.

They run the sports centres at Abertillery, Ebbw Vale and Tredegar.

Council approved the price increases.

Some of the increases include: