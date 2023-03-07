The sky lit with a sea of fireworks up to remember Eve Smith,21, Darcy Ross,20, and Rafel Jeanne,21, who died in the crash Shane Loughlin,32, and Sophie Russon,20, remain in hospital in in critical condition.

All five had been on a night out in Newport when the car is believed to have veered off the A48 into trees.

Balloon release (Image: Newsquest)

Balloon release. Picture: Newsquest

Friends and family gathered at the scene in St Mellons tonight with many people carrying pink and blue balloons, in a poignant tribute one mourner held the number 21 balloons.

At the vigil a balloon release was held with calls of “fly high” after a two-minute silence to remember the victims.

A lengthy and powerful firework display was held whilst people stood holding hands in tears and hugging each other.

The air was thick with pink and blue flares.

Part of the A48 was closed to allow the crowds to congregate.

Emergency services discovered a Volkswagen Tiguan vehicle at 12.15am on Monday 6th March after the police helicopter, police and fire officers were deployed to the scene.

The families of Rafel Jeanne, Darcy Ross and Eve Smith, who died in the collision, continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Hundreds attended the vigil (Image: Newsquest)

Hundreds attended the vigil. Picture: Newsquest

In a statement, released by their solicitor, the family of Eve Smith described this as an "extraordinarily difficult time".

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident. Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together what has happened.

Fireworks display (Image: Newsquest)

Fireworks display. Picture: Newsquest

“Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them.”

Gwent Police and South Wales Police have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.