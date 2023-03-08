Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the collision, while Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in critical condition after a Volkswagen Tiguan they were in left the A48(M) in Cardiff and hit trees in the St Mellons area of the city.

Officers believe the car was involved in a collision and left the road sometime later, but further investigations are needed to establish an exact time.

The group had been to a social club in Maesglas, Newport, on Friday and are thought to have then travelled 40 miles to the Trecco Bay area of Porthcawl.

After failing to go home, the five were reported missing by their families.

The speed and scale of the search for the missing group has been criticised by relatives and others over recent days.

The IOPC launch independent investigation

The IOPC announced late last night it would "independently investigate" how police responded to the missing person reports.

IOPC Director, David Ford, said: "After careful assessment of referrals from Gwent Police and South Wales Police, we have decided to independently investigate how police responded to the missing person reports.

“We will be examining what information police had, the grading given to any risk assessments, and the steps taken by police to locate the missing people prior to the Volkswagen Tiguan being found just after midnight on Monday.

"We will also consider what communication took place between the two forces, and whether police action was appropriate and followed relevant policy and procedures. Our investigation is at a very early stage.

“We will be contacting the families involved to express our sympathies, explain our role and set out how our investigation will progress.

"We are aware of the significant community concern about the tragic events that have unfolded and would like to assure everyone that we will conduct a thorough and timely investigation.”

Gwent Police yesterday referred itself to the IOPC following its response to a missing persons report linked to a fatal crash.

"We found them before police" - family and friends talk police response

A vigil was held at the crash site last night with around 1,000 people in attendance, lighting candles and flares while others rode mopeds, motorbikes and quad bikes around the roundabout.

A firework display lit up the sky above St Mellons for around 30 minutes while family and friends looked on.

It is believed more than 1000 people attend last nights vigil for the three killed in A48 crash (Image: PA)

Rafel’s sister, Ffion Actie, told Sky News at the vigil she feels “disappointed” police did not act sooner.

She said: “I heard the girls’ mums had contacted (police) but it had taken several hours (to respond).

“I feel they should have acted straight away.”

Ms Actie added: “I like to think that if (police) got there sooner, it would have been a different outcome.”

Rachel O’Neill, 37, from Rumney, attended the vigil with her daughter Molly.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s been heartbreaking to think that they were there for so long, for 46 hours, and that they were found by people and not even the police.

“It’s absolutely disgusting, and you just don’t know. There could have been some lives saved if they had moved faster.”

They said they knew Mr Jeanne and Mr Loughlin, and Molly O’Neill added she was friends with Mr Jeanne’s sister.

The first call reporting the victims as missing was made to police at 7.34pm on Saturday, while further reports were made up until 5.37pm on Sunday.

Eve Smith,21, Darcy Ross,20, and Rafel Jeanne,21, died in the crash over the weekend while Shane Loughlin,32, and Sophie Russon,20, remain in hospital in in critical condition. (Image: Newsquest)

Hundreds of people took part in searches but according to PA Media Gwent Police did not issue a public appeal for help until 11pm on Sunday.

Police have confirmed the group were last seen at about 2am on Saturday in Pentwyn, Cardiff.

In a joint statement, Gwent Police and South Wales Police said a helicopter was asked to search an area of Cardiff at 11.50pm on Sunday.

The forces added that Gwent Police officers on the ground had sight of the car at 12.02am on Monday and South Wales Police created a log at 12.15am.

But members of the friends’ search party, Matthew Pace, 45, and his son Lewis, 26, told Sky News they found the car shortly before officers arrived after seeing tyre marks leading off the road and into a wooded area.

Tamzin Samuels, 20, a friend of the young women and who helped in the search effort, told the PA news agency: “I do think the police could have done a lot more in putting the helicopters out earlier.

Tributes have been paid to the three that died in the a48 crash (Image: PA)

“They only posted the appeal an hour before the girls were found. We found them before the police found them – we rang the police.”

In a statement, Ms Smith’s family asked for their privacy to be respected.

They added: “We want to allow Gwent Police and South Wales Police the time and space to investigate the matter in a thorough and professional way and to enable the Independent Office for Police Conduct thereafter to come to their own conclusions.”

Gwent Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hoborough and South Wales Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies said their thoughts are with the victims’ families.