OWAIN JAMES, 25, of Whitworth Terrace, Lower Georgetown, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving an off-road bike without insurance on Dukestown Road on December 2, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

KATIE WILKINSON, 23, of Baptist Place, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to intending to cause racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

She was placed under a curfew for six weeks between 6pm and 6am, ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

LUKE SHANE WIEGOLD, 33, of Heol Fawr, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

SYLVIA ELEANOR HARDING, 69, of Fuscia Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 9, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

JO HAZELWOOD, 36, of Reservoir Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on College Road on October 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

JACKSON JAMES LEWIS LONGWORTH, 30, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on October 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

DARREN PAUL ROACH, 43, of Heron Drive, Penallta, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach, on October 12, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MICHAEL JOHN DUNLEAVY, 59, of Oak Tree Close, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way, Newport, on October 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

BARTOSZ DZIENISZEWSKI, 34, of Argosy Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

PATRIK OLAH, 24, of Orbit Street, Adamsdown, Cardiff, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Gwent.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

REECE KEEBLE, 19, of Church Street, Highbridge, Somerset, was ordered to pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone in Newport at The Coldra on October 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

HARRY COLEY-SMITH, 22, of Southfield Road, Oxford, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Chepstow.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.