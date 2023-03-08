MANY people across Gwent will be waking up to a blanket of snow in their neighbourhoods today.
A Met Office weather warning overnight forecast snowfall across many parts of South Wales and judging by early reports that prediction was an accurate one.
Caerphilly County Borough Council has announced "many" of its schools are closed today.
As of 7.30am, the schools which are currently marked as closed are:
Abercarn Primary
Bedwas High
Bedwas Junior
Blackwood Comp
Bryn Awel Primary
Bryn Primary
Cefn Fforest Primary
Crumlin Primary
Cwm Glas Infants
Cwm Ifor Primary
Cwmaber Infants
Cwmaber Junior
Cwmcarn Primary
Cwrt Rawlin Primary
Derwendeg Primary
Gilfach Fargoed Primary
Graig-y-Rhacca Primary
Greenhill Primary
Hendre Junior
Heolddu Comp
Idris Davies 3-18
Lewis School Pengam
Llancaeach Junior
Machen Primary
Nantyparc Primary
Newbridge School
Penllwyn Primary
Phillipstown Primary
Plasyfelin Primary
Pontllanfraith Primary
Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary
Rhydri Primary
Risca Comp
Risca Primary
St Cenydd
St Helens Catholic Primary
St Martins Comp
Ty Isaf Infants
Ty Sign Primary
Tyn y Wern Primary
Tynewydd Primary
Upper Rhymney Primary
White Rose Primary
YG Cwm Gwyddon
Ysgol Bro Sannan
Ysgol Cwm Derwen
Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni (both sites)
Ysgol Ifor Bach
Ysgol Y Lawnt
For the latest information on your school, check the Caerphilly council website here.
