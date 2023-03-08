UPDATE 10.10am: Gwent Police has confirmed James Churchill has been found.

James Churchill was last seen at his home address in Rogerstone around 11pm on Sunday, March 5 and officers are concerned for his welfare.

The 25-year-old is described as being of slender build with brown hair and beard.

He was last seen wearing a black The North Face puffer jacket, jogging bottoms and trainers.

It is believed that he is also carrying a bag with him.

Mr Churchill has known links in the Newport area including Rogerstone, Bassaleg, Bettws and Pill.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300075287.

Mr Churchill is also urged to get in touch with police to confirm that he is safe and well.