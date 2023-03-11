We look at their cases.

Anthony Vlahos

A sex offender was caught after he was set up by a paedophile hunter group.

Anthony Vlahos, 31, from Newport committed the offence just few weeks after being released from prison on licence for robbery.

The defendant thought he was talking online to a 13-year-old girl who he said was “beautiful" and asked her to have his children.

Vlahos was jailed for 12 months.

Gavin Chesterman

Gavin Chesterman was jailed for ploughing his car into drinkers standing outside a pub after he’d been thrown out for fighting.

He deliberately drove at Luke Palmer at the Royal Oak in Pontypool but his intended victim managed to jump out of the way

The drunken defendant then hit Lauren Bull, who was forced under the front of his Vauxhall Astra car to the horror of fellow customers.

Chesterman, 31, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool, was jailed for 40 months.

MORE NEWS: Drink-driver was banned, uninsured and carrying cocaine

Sadikur Rahman

A self-styled gangster took £1,800 from his mum after intimidating her by brandishing a large hunting knife and threatening to headbutt her.

Sadikur Rahman, 25, from Newport also threatened to kill family members during the terrifying incident by leaving messages on their WhatsApp group chat.

He was jailed for 12 months.

Benjamin Sicolo

A knifeman who stole brandy and headphones from a supermarket attracted the attention of staff because he kept dropping the weapon.

Benjamin Sicolo, 33, had targeted Sainsbury’s on Newport’s Albany Street and was soon spotted pinching the items by a store security guard and deputy manager.

The defendant, who had 27 previous convictions for 52 offences, was captured on CCTV taking five bottles of brandy and four headphones last August.

Sicolo, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for two years.

Michael Anthony

Wayne Wren

Burglars Michael Anthony and Wayne Wren threatened to cut off a 78-year-old man's fingers after breaking into his home and tying him up.

They targeted their vulnerable victim who lived alone in a remote rural cottage.

The defendants, both from Newport, were each jailed for 16 years.