Billy Verren from Newport admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A and class B drugs.

“You are a prolific drug dealer,” Judge Niclas Parry told the 40-year-old.

“You have done it before, you have been imprisoned for it before but you do it again.

“You continue to do it because it is profitable.”

Judge Parry added: “You have no regard for the harm class A drugs in particular cause to individuals and communities who are blighted by drug crime.”

“The level of profitability is perhaps indicated by the £2,200 worth of cash found at your home and by the reference in many messages to very significant sums of money.

“Your greatest mitigation is your plea of guilty and I give you credit for that.

“The sentence, to reflect the overall culpability of supplying two types of drugs including class A and possession of many kinds of drugs, is four years imprisonment."

Verren, of Heron Way, Duffryn, also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis, GHB and criminal property.

The offences were committed last summer.

The defendant is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing later in the year.