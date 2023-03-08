FAMILIES across Gwent pulled out their hats and gloves and dusted off their sleighs to enjoy a snow day as the country was covered in a white blanket of snow overnight.
Most of Gwent saw its first snowfall of the year today, with snow falling quite heavy in most places after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning yesterday.
Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Blaenavon and Monmouthshire have been witnessing heavy snow this morning, with more on the way.
A new weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for today through to 7am on Thursday.
As most schools across the county were closed, residents were quick to take pictures of their children enjoying the snow.
Sharan Davies, from Cwmbran took this picture of her daughters, Cienna, 10 and Rose, five, enjoying the snow
Cienna and her sister enjoy the snow in Cwmbran. Picture: Sharon Davies
Lucy Henderson Midgely sent in this picture of her daughter relaxing in garden in Abertidwr, Caerphilly.
Gracie is enjoying the snow by 'just chilling.' in the family garden. Picture: Lucy Henderson Midgely
Katie Duke sent in a photo of her and her family enjoying a snowball fight.
Family enjoying a snow day with a snowball fight. Picture: Katie Duke.
Shauna Richards took this picture of her son Oliver wrapped up warm and enjoying his first time in the snow.
Baby Oliver all smiles as he enjoys his first snow day. Picture: Shauna Richards
Sophie Lawrence, from Newport, sent in this picture of her three children enjoying the snow on a trampoline.
Three children enjoy their snow day off school on a trampoline. Sophie Lawrence.
Kerris Thompson sends this picture of her two sons Ellis and Leo enjoying the snow by bulding a snowman.
Ellis and Leo enjoy the snow by building a snowman. Picture: Kerris Thompson
Claire Ann-Marie sent in this cute reaction of her daughter Maddison seeing snow for the first time.
Maddison's happy reaction to the snow. Picture: Claire Ann-Marie
Claire Hawkes sent in this picture of her daughter making snow angels.
Claire Hawkes - daughter making snow angels. Picture: Claire Hawkes.
Samantha Hawkins, from Tredegar sent this aborable snap of her daughter Evelyn, six, and son Ronald, four, taking their dogs for a ride on their sleighs.
Evelyn and Ronald on their sleighs with their dogs. Picture: Samantha Hawkins
For the latest on snowfall and weather in Gwent, click here.
