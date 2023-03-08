While some areas have not yet seen snow, EV experts have revealed how those driving electric cars can save themselves a lot of hassle and even fines when it does arrive.

The life hack was described as a "magic" trick by the experts as motorists only need to do one simple thing to save them hours a year.

With all that said, here is the "magic" life hack for clearing your windscreen of snow and ice revealed by GRIDSERVE.

(Canva) Experts reveal 'magic' button for EV drivers (Image: Canva)

How to remove snow and ice from your electric car windscreen in just minutes

The experts revealed that by pre-conditioning their cars, UK drivers could save themselves up to 15 hours a year clearing their windscreens.

This involves motorists planning their departure in advance and using this feature to heat up the vehicle cabin to the desired temperature.

Once this is achieved, it defrosts and de-mists your windows and warms the battery so it’s operating at peak performance.

Of the hack, the experts said: “Not only does pre-conditioning an electric vehicle save time, it also stops drivers from making common mistakes when attempting to defrost their car in a hurry.

Time-saving mistakes like using boiling water to clear ice and snow risks cracking the glass and using wiper blades to clear the windscreen only damages them when they’re frozen.”

Experts reveal how 'magic' trick hack can save EV drivers from £60 fines and points

Aside from the amount of time saved from this hack, the experts revealed that this could also save drivers from £60 fines and three points on their licence.

This is because the hack saves drivers time, allowing them to safely and quickly remove any snow and ice from their electric vehicles.

Drivers are often fined for having snow on their windscreen and roof while driving in what is known as ‘portholing’.