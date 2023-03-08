The 30-year-old TV star shared the happy news on her Instagram account saying: "Well…. 4 days of contractions at home (which everyone told us were Braxton hicks…they weren’t ), 4 very short hours in the delivery suite and 5 long days in hospital later, we are home with our dreamy baby boy born at 3.31am on 3/3/23 weighing 8lbs with the most beautiful head of hair (Amy would take the 9 months of reflux again) and we are so so in love.

"Proper introductions to come but now we’re home safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who sent their well wishes.

"We really appreciated it over the last few days [here’s a few delivery room snaps, can’t wait to show you his beautiful, non-post-birth swollen face."

Friends and fans of Hart were quick to congratulate the Love Island star.

This included the likes of Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison who shared: "Congratulations you two."

Soon-to-be mum and fellow Islander Shaughna Phillips also shared her well-wishers writing: "So beautiful! Congratulations to you all, glad you’re all home."

Another Love Island alumni Olivia Attwood wrote: "Ahhh congratulations. So beautiful."

Amy shared her pregnancy news last year when she appeared on Loose Women.

She said that the pregnancy "was a 100 per cent unplanned pregnancy, turns out everyone telling me tracking my cycle isn't actually a 100 per cent form of contraception was indeed correct."