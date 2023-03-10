Josephine Langley, 89, and her husband Aubrey, 91, toasted their 63rd wedding anniversary at Care UK’s Llys Cyncoed in Cardiff – where they both now live – on Monday, February 27.

The pair met at a dance in Blaenavon when Mrs Langley was 24. Mr Langley asked his future wife for a dance – which was the foxtrot.

“How could I refuse,” she said, looking back at that fist meeting.

The couple went on a first date to the cinema in Pontypool.

Mr Aubrey said they were sat in the back row, adding: “Strangely, we can’t remember what film was on!”

The couple were married at St Peter’s Church in Blaenavon on February 27, 1960.

“There was a tax benefit for getting married in February,” Mrs Langley said. “It was a fine day – a little cold.

“My best friend Ann was my bridesmaid, and the reception was at Mostyn Hall with a yummy sit-down meal.

“From there we travelled to Bournemouth where we spent our honeymoon.”

They went on to have two sons – Andrew and Martin. Andrew now lives in New Zealand, while Martin lives in Cardiff and has a son called Tom.

Aubrey and Josephine Langley celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. (Image: Care UK)

When asked the secret to a long and happy marriage, Mr Langley said: “Lots of patience and a good sense of humour.”

Mrs Langley added: “A husband who knows how to do a good barbecue and an exceptional gin and tonic.”

To celebrate the special milestone, the team at Llys Cyncoed surprised the couple with a romantic meal, complete with gin and tonics and a specially made anniversary cake.

Residents and team members then joined together to raise a toast to the happy couple.

Virgil Frincu, general manager at Llys Cyncoed, said: “This was a big day for Josephine and Aubrey and one we were honoured to be a part of.

“They are a wonderful couple, with lots of wisdom about building a strong and successful marriage that I think we could all learn from.

“The atmosphere in the home was wonderful and prompted residents to reminisce and share fond memories of their own weddings.

“It truly was a day to remember. Happy anniversary Josephine and Aubrey!”