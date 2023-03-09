The buildings are in the back garden and at the front of a house in Capel Newydd Road in Blaenavon.

The lawn at the front of the house, which is within the town’s World Heritage Site, was also replaced with hard standing.

Construction work started in early June last year – but a planning application was only submitted to Torfaen Borough Council in July. Officers have now granted planning permission.

Planning officer Sarah Cullen noted in her report, that was published on March 7, the outbuildings are “now substantially complete”.

Though both outbuildings have flat roofs, contrary to the policy for such buildings in the Blaenavon World Heritage Area, they are considered acceptable due to their low height.

The building in the garden is described as a garden room and positioned at a lower gradient and concealed by the existing boundary wall while the shed at the front of the house was considered to be in keeping including with other flat roof buildings in the area and hasn’t resulted in the loss of any off-street parking.

The application was approved with conditions including that the roof area of the back garden room isn’t used as a terrace, storage area, balcony, roof garden or similar amenity area to protect the privacy of the neighbours.