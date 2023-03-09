POLICE have urged parents to keep tabs on their children's whereabouts after "numerous" reports of bad behaviour in a Gwent town.
Officers from Caerphilly county borough said they had received "numerous reports of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage" in the Newbridge area.
The officers indicated the problem behaviour had taken place on the evening of Monday this week.
As a result, more patrols are planned for the town.
"Officers will be in the area and a zero tolerance approach will be taken," the officers said in a social media post about the reported incidents.
