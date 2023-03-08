The weather agency has issued a yellow weather warning for snow, covering much of Wales, which remains in force until 7am tomorrow, Thursday.

There has already been snow reported across the whole of Gwent, causing many schools to close and disruption to traffic.

Here we've taken a look at what the Met Office is forecasting for the region in the hours and days ahead.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Newport

4pm Wednesday - heavy snow;

5pm - heavy snow, zero degrees;

6pm - heavy snow, zero degrees;

7pm - light snow, zero degrees;

8pm - light snow, zero degrees;

9pm - sleet, zero degrees;

10pm - overcast, zero degrees;

11pm - sleet, one degree;

midnight - sleet, one degree;

1am Thursday - sleet, one degree;

2am - overcast, one degree;

3am - overcast, one degree;

4am - overcast, one degree;

5am - light rain, one degree;

6am - light rain, one degree;

7am - light rain, one degree;

8am - light rain, one degree;

9am - light rain, two degrees;

10am - light rain, two degrees;

11am - light rain, two degrees;

midday - light rain, three degrees;

1pm - light rain, four degrees;

2pm - heavy rain, five degrees;

3pm - light rain, six degrees;

4pm - light rain, six degrees;

5pm - heavy showers, seven degrees;

6pm - heavy showers, seven degrees;

7pm - heavy showers, seven degrees;

8pm - light showers, seven degrees;

9pm - light showers, seven degrees;

10pm - light showers, six degrees;

11pm - light showers, six degrees;

midnight - light showers, five degrees.

Caerphilly forecast

Snow forecast until 10pm on Wednesday, then drizzle with temperatures around one degree. Overcast overnight and then sleet and drizzle on Thursday morning, giving way to heavy showers by 2pm with highs of eight degrees.

Chepstow forecast

Heavy snow on Wednesday afternoon, temperatures of zero degrees, and lighter snow and sleet overnight. Showers all day on Friday, highs of eight degrees.

Ebbw Vale forecast

Heavy snow forecast on Wednesday evening, temperatures around minus one. Light snow overnight and heavier snow on Thursday morning, becoming sleety by 2pm. Highs of five degrees.

Monmouth forecast

Heavy snow on Wednesday evening with temperatures of around one degree, then overcast conditions overnight. Heavy rain giving way to showers on Thursday, highs of seven degrees.

Pontypool forecast

Heavy snow until 11pm on Wednesday, temperatures around zero. Lighter snow overnight, giving way to sleet at lunchtime and showers from around 2pm on Thursday. Highs of four degrees.

All information from the Met Office website and correct as of 2.30pm on Wednesday, March 8.