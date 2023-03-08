POLICE in Newport seized an off-road buggy that was being driven in an anti-social manner.
The buggy was being driven around the Duffryn area on Sunday afternoon.
Gwent Police confirmed that the buggy has been seized.
“Pill Community Support Officers have seized a quad bike around the Duffryn area,” said a spokesperson for the force.
“The quad bike was driving around in a anti-social manner on Sunday afternoon.
“Please keep reporting if this happens in your area.”
