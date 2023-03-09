Owen Jones, 44, from Newport “smashed” the victim's head against a wall, leaving her covered in blood and needing hospital treatment.

The defendant, who has a previous conviction for harassment committed against another woman, was given community service after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

After he was sentenced yesterday, Wednesday, the victim, who does not want to be named, said: “I’m naturally disappointed that Jones didn’t go to jail.

“Here we are on International Women's Day and another victim of domestic violence sees a man with a previous conviction not be punished with a custodial sentence.

Owen Jones. Picture: Facebook

“At least the court has given me the protection of a restraining order.”

She described their relationship as “toxic”.

Nicholas Evans, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant threw the victim with sufficient force against the wall that she had a temporary loss of vision.

“He had been drinking when he smashed her head against a wall.

“The injury could have been life-threatening.”

The attack took place at Jones’ home on October 25 last year.

The police were called and the woman was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran where she was treated for a head injury.

She appeared at court to read out her victim impact statement in which she said: “He would get extremely angry and jealous.

“He’s manipulative and would make me feel sorry for him.

“This assault has left me feeling unsafe and I have major trust issues which will last for some time.”

The defendant, of Gaer Road, had nine previous convictions for 12 offences which also included breach of a restraining order.

Oliver Jenkins, representing Jones, said: “This was a very volatile relationship and he would like to express his remorse to the victim.

“They had been drinking all day and they were both intoxicated.

“Mr Jones pushed her and her head struck the wall as part of that push.

“It was a single push and it was impulsive.”

Mr Jenkins said his client had now stopped drinking and was about to move away from Newport to live in Swansea to start a new job.

“The defendant recognises this relationship is over and he does not wish to contact her again,” he added.

Jones was sentenced to a two-year community order and must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

He will have to attend 29 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant will also have to compensate his victim by £150 and pay £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Jones was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to contact her.