Police cars and a van were lined up in Upper Dock Street at around 12.45pm today, Wednesday, March 8.

Police were called to the area after receiving reports of a man threatening to cause harm to others in Corn Street.

A 26-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of assault and a public order offence and remains in police custody.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a man threatening to cause harm to others in Corn Street, Newport, at around 12.45pm on Wednesday, March 8.

“Officers attended and a 26-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of assault, assault on an emergency worker and a public order offence. He remains in police custody and our enquires continue.

Police are asking the public for any information to call 101 or message them on Facebook or Twitter quoting the reference number: 2300075902.