Speaking this afternoon, South Wales East MS Peredur Owen Griffiths said: "You cannot ignore the public disquiet from the families and friends of the crash victims".

He added the crash on the A48 in St Mellons has caused “public distress” for members of the public, and will have “implications for community safety.”

(Clockwise from left) Sophie Russon, Darcy Ross, Eve Smith, Rafel Jeanne, and Shane Loughlin were all reported as missing over the weekend. (Image: Newsquest) (Image: Newsquest)

(Clockwise from left) Sophie Russon, Darcy Ross, Eve Smith, Rafel Jeanne, and Shane Loughlin were all reported as missing over the weekend. (Image: Newsquest)

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the collision, while Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in critical condition after the crash on the A48(M) in the St Mellons area at the weekend.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the two police forces who dealt with the search.

Speaking in the Senedd today, Plaid Cymru MS Mr Griffiths said the Welsh Government should be involved in the investigation due to the implications the crash may have on communities.

“There’s been a great deal of public distress following the crash," he said.

“It would be wrong to pre-empt any findings of such an investigation, but you cannot ignore disquiet from the families and friends of the crash victims.

“Although policing is a retained function of Westminster, this is a matter that should involve this Government due to its implications for community safety.

“What input can you have into a police priority-and-escualtion process around missing persons to ensure that episodes like this can be avoided in the future and so that community safety can be improved?”

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies also asked whether highway officers are informed when a missing persons alert is issued by the police.

In reply, the Welsh Government's social justice minister Jane Hunt said: “All of the circumstances around this terrible tragedy will be looked at by the Independent Office for Police Complaints.

“We know that South Wales Police is continuing to investigate this fatal road traffic collision on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

“Clearly therefore all of the circumstances around this will be taken into account in that investigation.”

Fireworks lit up the sky in a vigil to remember the victims (Image: Newsquest)

Fireworks lit up the sky in a vigil to remember the victims. Picture: Newsquest

Hundreds of people have attended a vigil to pay their respects to the crash victims at the scene of the crash on Tuesday, March 7.

In a joint statement on the incident issued yesterday, Tuesday, Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hoborough of Gwent Police said: “This is an extremely sad situation, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of each of the young people involved.

"We will continue to support the investigation and would ask members of the public to refrain from speculation during this period.”

And Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident.

"Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together what has happened.

"Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them.”